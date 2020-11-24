Habanero Hot Wing Competition Taking Place In Rome

If you love spicy foods, you'll want to take the trip to Rome.

Going on this afternoon at 4PM, The "Don’t Sweat it! Habanero Hot Wing Competition" is taking place at Copper City Brewing Company of Rome. The event is being hosted by Wing'n It By Spudz, which is a roaming food truck in Central New Yok that sells potato based dishes with a gourmet twist. This challenge requires you to eat 5 of the habanero hot wings. If you're up for the challenge, please call (315) 281-8987 for more info.

For those that don't know, Copper City Brewing Company is a farm brewery and tasting room established to bring Rome's rich brewing history back to life. This week they are celebrating 4 amazing years in business. They are calling it "AnniBEERsary week in the city of Rome. They are celebrating with amazing drinks this week: The barrel aged Holiday Belgian Quadruple.

Sip a tulip of this outrageously satisfying ale with mellow spice and a bold bourbon profile. Be the best gift giver this year and snag some bottles for those you REALLY love."

During this week, they also plan to bottle (500ml) and release many of their barrel aged beers which includes: a Scottish Ale, Holiday Quad, Imperial Stout and several others.

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

Small Brewery Sunday

On Sunday between 1PM - 6PM, Copper City is hosting "Small Brewery Sunday" to celebrate having small, hometown breweries across New York. They also have a special including if you buy a beer flight, you'll receive 20% off all take-out beer. Also, they are offering 15% off merchandise all day.