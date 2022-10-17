So Spooky! Can Central New Yorkers Expect Snow This Halloween?

It's not something out of the ordinary for us here in Central New York. It's a harsh reality that sometimes, depending on Mother Nature and her feelings, we see snow on Halloween.

I remember growing up and always wanting to get *insert costume here that wasn't necessarily appropriate weather wise for living where we do* and my mom was okay with that, but I always had to wear layers and a GIANT winter coat either over top or underneath. I remember one winter as a teenager, and I believe it was 2011, when I went out trick-or-treating for the local food pantry accepting non-perishables, and my fingers felt like they were going to fall off because a) it was cold and b) snowing.

So maybe you're trying to plan ahead for this year. You want to make sure whatever costume your getting the for the kiddo is weather appropriate. What are we supposed to expect weather wise this Halloween?

A Look Ahead: Halloween Weather 2022

According to the Farmers Almanac, Winter in Central New York will be colder and drier than normal, with the coldest temperatures in mid- to late November, through most of December and January, and in early to mid-February.

The snowiest periods will be in late November, mid- and late December, early and mid- to late January, early to mid-February, and mid-March. April and May will be much warmer and slightly drier than normal.

For the time period leading up to Halloween, the 25th through the 31st, they say the weather will consist of "rainy periods, warm."

HEY I'll take it. Although, it's one of those things where personally for me, it's too soon to tell. What are your thoughts? Let us know inside our station app.

