Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘A Decisive Moment in History’

By AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press

MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has warned Russia that it will face "unprecedented" economic penalties if it invades Ukraine. And she predicts that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.

And she's told Ukraine's president that the world is at "a decisive moment in history." Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he just wants peace for his country.

Her remarks at the Munich Security Conference came one day after President Joe Biden said he was "convinced" that Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to invade neighboring Ukraine.

Western fears of an invasion have escalated as Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York Chuck D'Imperio

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children