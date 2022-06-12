Authorities continue to investigate a possible drowning that occurred on Saturday.

Police were called to an area along the Hudson River near Davern Drive, located to the west of Route 9N in Lake Luzerne, New York at approximately 4:00pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Davern Drive in Lake Luzerne, New York via Google Maps (June 2022) Davern Drive in Lake Luzerne, New York via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police the results of an investigation revealed that 48-year-old Wilfredo Arizmendi of Hartford, Connecticut was on a family boating trip "when he entered the water to swim. Arizmendi began to exhibit distress shortly after. He was thrown a floatation device but continued to struggle to stay above water."

Another boat that was in the area helped to pull him out of the water and back aboard the boat. Arizmendi was brought to Glens Falls Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet confirmed whether Arizmendi was wearing a life jacket in addition to the floatation device that was thrown to him. Any possible pre-existing medical conditions or extenuating circumstances have not been reported by police at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say that the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Daring Rescue: Injured Hudson Valley Hiked Rescued By Helicopter Must see: We have photos and a video of a daring helicopter rescue in the Hudson Valley.

Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley A Hudson Valley hero saved an extremely exhausted autistic woman from the Hudson River.



11 People Including Rangers, Climbers and a Helicopter Needed to Rescue Hiker injured climber rescued by New York Forest Rangers, Assistants and Volunteer Climbers