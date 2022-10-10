The head of the New York State Police is resigning.

Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation on Friday, just days after reports that he may be under investigation. At issue was Bruen's handling of multiple internal complaints about the former HR director of NYSP, MaryEllen Tedesco. She resigned a month ago after issues surfaced over he alleged handling of a prospective employee who was wheel-bound, according to reports:

"Bruen, 59, allegedly declined to take any action against Tedesco, 60, when faced with multiple internal complaints about her integrity from other top police officials because of their relationship, sources close to the investigation said," the NY Post reported earlier this month.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that she had accepted Bruen's resignation and a thorough search for a new police superintendent would begin.

Bruen is also reported to be the official who opted not to punish the state trooper who was dating one of Andrew Cuomo's daughters while also serving as member of the former governor's official protection detail.

Bruen resignation letter said he will remain on the job until October 19.

First Deputy Superitendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as Acting Superintendent will take over on an interim basis until a new superintendent is named.

