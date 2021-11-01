Head-On Crash Leads to DWAI Arrest in Schuyler

A Frankfort man suffered serious injury and a Utica man has been arrested following a weekend head-on crash in the Town of Schuyler.

New York State Police say Troopers responded to the crash on State Route 5 a little before 11PM on Saturday. State Police say their preliminary investigation determined 24-year-old Nicholas Cecilia of Utica was driving his 2011 Cadillac west on State Route 5 when he eventually crossed over into the eastbound lane. As a result, police say Cecilia struck a 2019 Ford head-on.

State Police say immediately following the crash, Cecilia fled the scene on foot and was later located about a third of a mile west on State Route 5 after he jumped on the hood of another car stopped in traffic near an intersection near Oak Hill Road. Eventually, Troopers were able to eventually get to him for questioning and police say he admitted to being involved in the accident. Police say he also admitted to using an illicit drug prior to driving his vehicle.

Due to the nature of injuries stemming from the accident, the driver of the Ford, 64-year-old James Palumbo of Frankfort was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with what officials say were severe internal injuries. He was listed in serious condition.

As a result of the investigation, police say Cecilia has been arrested and charged with DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired), Felony Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury, along with several vehicle and traffic violations. He was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Town of Schuyler Court at a later date.

