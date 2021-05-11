Heart Run/Walk Weekend Is On! Get Out and Walk This Weekend

It's a bit different than in year's past, but America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk weekend is upon us! A signature celebration held each yearly in early-March was moved to mid-May because of the pandemic. The year's Run/Walk is a virtual event with teams and businesses gathering to raise money for the American Heart Association in local parks, and on area walking trails.

Just as in year's past, you can sign up your team at UticaHeartRunWalk.org.

There are so many local trails and parks to get out and walk or run this weekend. Here are just a few of the most popular:

Mohawk Valley Community College Walking Trail, Utica Campus

Proctor Park in Utica

Sherril Brook Park in New Hartford

The 840 Trail

The Erie Canalway Trail (Utica, Marcy, Rome, Herkimer)

Mohawk River Trail in Rome

Griffiss International Sculpture Garden and Nature Trail

You can join Opening Ceremonies streaming LIVE on the Facebook event page for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk beginning at 9:00AM on Saturday morning.

Anyone who donates $30 to the American Heart Association will receive a bib and 2021 finishers pin. Heart Association officials say if people have money to drop off, or would like to register in person, the AHA office at 125 Business Park Drive in the Utica Business Park will be open until 8:00PM each night this week. They ask you to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The forecast for Saturday is currently calling for a chance of late afternoon rain showers, but otherwise, sunshine and highs in the upper 60's.

This year's Heart Run/Walk Weekend Expo is fully virtual, with a special theme for each day of the week. Get full details here.

