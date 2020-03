The sun shined on thousands of Mohawk Valley runners and Walkers this weekend as America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk in Utica raised $803,935!

The tally includes what was our 49th annual WIBX Slocum Dickson Heart Radiothon, the WKTV Telethon and the pledges collected by runners and walkers.

A huge thank you to all members of the community who donated or participated in this weekend's event!