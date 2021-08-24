Expect A Hot Day- Heat Advisory Issued For Central New York Wednesday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central New York Wednesday from 11AM until 7PM.

This was issued from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity.

Much of Central New York including Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, and Broome counties will experience high temperatures and high humidity. This may cause heat illnesses to occur, so stay hyrdrated.

According to Local SYR, the heat will feel the strongest during the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will range from the mid-90s to around 100! The combination of temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon and early evening with dew points mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s is what will make the feel like temperatures so oppressive and dangerous."

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

According to the alert, this includes the cities and surrounding areas of Boonville, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Syracuse, Corning, Hornell, Watkins Glen, Elmira, Ithaca, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, Owego, Waverly, and Binghamton. You can read more online here.

Tips to Beat the Heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exercise should be done between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.



Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss.



Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods



Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine



If possible, stay out of the sun and in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning



If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body



Do not leave children, pets, or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes



Check on your neighbors during a heatwave, especially if they are elderly, have young children, or have special needs



Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

