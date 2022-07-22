Heatwave closes Aerodrome in Rhinebeck New York

This weekend is hot. It is definitely one of the hottest we have had in a while. By the time we get into next week, the National Weather Service says that the temperatures will improve but until then we have to get by in the heat.

Unfortunately, there are a few things that don't mix with hot temperatures and one of them is the shows at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome announce the cancelation of both their shows this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Located at 9 Norton Rd in Red Hook, NY the aerodrome is fun family entertainment on the weekends.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Cancels Events due to Heat

With the heat rolling in earlier this week it is actually kind of surprising that more events haven't had some sort of interruption. The Orange County Fair is underway in Middletown this weekend. They are open but remind people to drink lots of water and take precautions so that they don't end up overheating.

The Rhinebeck Aerodrome stated on their social media that the heat was the main factor in the cancelation of this weekend's activities.

The forecast is for 97 degrees at Air Show time both Sat and Sun–dangerous for both our crew and aircraft. So, we're cancelling both Shows. Please come see us when things cool off. (Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome via Facebook)

If you want to make a plan to visit the Aerodrome they have hours through October 31, 2022. For the 2022 season, they are open daily now through October 31, 2022. Their hours are 10 AM to 5 PM. They hold air shows every Saturday and Sunday now through October 16th, 2022.

