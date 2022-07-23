Back in May, we had a mini heat wave. It was nothing compared to the heat we have seen this week in the Hudson Valley. When the spring heat wave hit I share with you some ideas I had to stay cool.

Those ideas were great for May but I think that this July heat burst is going to require us to be a bit more determined to stay cool. The obvious things that come to mind when people say to stay cool are things like air conditioning, shady spots in the yard, tall cool drinks full of ice, and maybe even a popsicle for dinner.

Simple Ways to Stay Cool in a July Heatwave in New York

If you have AC there is a good chance you had it on all week. You may be tempted to turn it off to give your units and your electric bill a break but the truth is that may just mean you spend more to cool down the house or apartment later. As for a shady spot outside, that will work as long as mother nature throws in a breeze.

Moving past the obvious like AC and a quiet weekend to stay cool. What are some of the things you should do to stay comfortable in the heat? Much like in May the same things apply you might just have to adjust them a bit.

1 - The Pool: I will head to the gym to cool off in their pool. I don't actually have my own pool but if I can't get to the gym standing under the outside hose will work too. Of course, if the gym is crowded and the hose seems a bit desperate there is always a cool shower.

2 - Relax: The last thing you need to do when it gets suddenly hot is to run around over-exerting yourself. I think a nap in a shady spot may be the perfect way to pass the day. But before you set up in the yard check for a breeze because they will help wick the sweat in turn making you feel cooler.

3 - Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate: I can't stress that enough. Whether it is water, food, or food and water make sure you get plenty of it. It is also a good idea to keep an eye on your pets too. It is easy to get dehydrated this time of year. It is deceiving dry so make sure you drink plenty of water.

