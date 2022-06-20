9 Cool Tips to Beat CNY Heat During Late Season Scorching Weather
It's going to be a hot one in Central New York. Be sure to stay cool, as temperatures hit the 90s. Here are some tips to beat the heat during late season scorcher.
Hit the Water
If you don't have air conditioning, head to the local pool, splash pad, or area beach. Cooling centers have also been set up all over New York State. Here's a list of centers in Oneida County, but be sure to call before you go.
Oneida County Cooling Centers
Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St, Whitesboro, 315-736-9734
Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington S., Rome, 315-336-4570
Kirkland Town Library, 55 1/2 College Street, Clinton, 315-853-2038
North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 315-724-2430
Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 315-223-3073
Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 315-797-8520
Sherrill Kenwood Library, 543 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, 315-363-5980
South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 315-339-6457
Utica Public Library, 303 Genesee St, Utica, 315-735-2279
7 More Tips to Beat the Heat:
- Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially from 11 AM to 4 PM, during the peak heat hours. Exercise between 4 AM and 7 AM when it's coolest.
- Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables.
- Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods
- Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine
- Stay out of the sun and in air conditioning if at all possible.
- If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen, a hat to protect your face and loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.
- NEVER leave children, pets, or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes
Heat Deaths
Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.
Get more extreme heat advice from the New York State Department of Health.
If you HAVE to be outside today, get yourself a cooling towel. I swear by them and don't leave home without them on a hot day. You can thank me later.