Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Upstate NY Man
Police in Utica and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 28-year-old Upstate New York man on two warrants for Criminal Contempt, according to Utica Police.
Police say, Justin Beckwith of Schenectady, NY, is wanted by the UPD for two open arrest Warrants for Criminal Contempt in the 1st, a Class E Felony. The warrants are a result of domestic incidents which occurred in the City of Utica in 2023.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Justin Beckwith
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hgt: 6’ 1”
Wgt: 175
Warrants:
563381 Arrest 08/02/2023 CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST
563462 Arrest 08/10/2023 CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Beckwith, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman