Help Find This Week’s Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Investigator Sahid Karcic says, they're looking for 35-year-old Justin Bean on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court.
"Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest BEAN. BEAN’s last known address is in the City of Rome. Bean is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of Drug Court."
The initial conviction was for Burglary in the 3rd Degree.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: JUSTIN BEAN
White male, 35 years of age
Height: 6”2 / Weight: Approx., 180 pounds
BROWN hair/ HAZEL Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Charge: Burglary in the third degree
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Bean, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
