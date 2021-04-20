Do you recognize this guy? He's breaking into cars in the Ilion area.

Zach Bellinger lives on East North Street in Ilion. His security camera captured a man breaking into his cars in his driveway. "Ilion police came and went out looking," Bellinger said.

Credit - Zach Bellinger

Once word got out in the neighborhood several people said their cars had been rifled through as well. "Multiple people have said there cars where gone through and some items where taken," said Bellinger.

Credit - Zach Bellinger

The break-in happened on East North Street where Bellinger lives, along with the Cottage Street area. "The police have said there isn't much they can do, so hopefully someone turns him in or for some reason he turns himself in," said Bellinger.

Credit - Zach Bellinger

If you recognize the thief, call Illion police.

Remember to lock your car doors, even when it's parked in your own driveway. Don't leave anything valuable inside your vehicle, especially in plain sight.

Marcy Car Break Ins

Two cars were broken into on Sunday, April 11, at the Canal Trail parking lot in Marcy.

New York State Police say the first victim’s car was parked at the access lot on Mohawk Street. Someone broke the rear window and stole a purse along with several credit cards. The second victim’s car was parked at the Lock 20 parking lot on River Road where a wallet, which included several credit cards, was stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

The stolen cards from both cars were used to purchase items at the New Hartford and North Utica Walmart stores, where security footage captured photos.

Credit - NYSP

If anyone has information on the identity of either/both individuals in the surveillance photo above, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.