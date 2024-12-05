Help Oneida Police and Crime Stoppers Find Strangulation Suspect
The Oneida City Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public;'s assistance in locating a man now believed to be homeless, on a series of warrants, including charges of strangulation.
According to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess, M.S., Police are looking for 43-year-old Charles S. Cook on charges of Criminal Contempt, Dissemination of an intimate image, and Strangulation in the 2nd degree. Three warrants have been issued for Cook's arrest in Madison County.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Charles S. Cook
DOB: 07/20/1981 (43yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, male, 5’10”, 200 lbs, bald, blue eyes
Location: Homeless
Charges: 3 warrants for separate incidents:
- Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issued on 11/12/2024
- Criminal Contempt 2nd
- Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issues on 11/13/2024
- Criminal Contempt 2nd
- Unlawful Dissemination or Publication of an Intimate Image
- Madison County Superior Court Bench Warrant issued on 11/18/2024
- Strangulation 2nd
- Violation of Interim Supervision terms
- Strangulation 2nd
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Cook, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli