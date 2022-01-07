Oneida County is looking to hire more part-time employees to work at its COVID-19 vaccination POD’s.

“As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster shots are crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting severe illness and death,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “We need people to help us get as many shots in arms as possible. There are several employment opportunities at our county-operated PODs available right now. Please consider joining us in the fight to keep our residents healthy and safe.”

. The following vaccination POD positions are currently needed:

• Administrative Assistant

• COVID-19 Vaccinator

• Laborer

• Nurse Practitioner

• Physician

• Physician Assistant

• Public Health Nurse

• Registered Professional Nurse

Pay ranges from $13 to $80 an hour, depending on position.

For more details on pay, qualifications and jobs duties, and to apply, you can visit ocgov.net.

Oneida County has been continually hiring part-time workers to assist with several aspects of the pandemic.

COVID Vaccine Bottle Mockup (does not depict actual vaccine) Photo Credit: Daniel Schludi (@schluditsch) on Unsplash

Meanwhile, the county will be distributing free COVID-19 test kits to residents this weekend.

The kits will be handed out at the Department of Public Works garage locations in Barneveld, Oriskany and Taberg.

The free kits will be given out from 9:00 to noon on Saturday, January 8 in a drive-thru format -- one per person -- while supplies last.

About 3,000 test kits are expected to be distributed on Saturday.

The county has received 10,000 kits from New York State which it has been distributing by request to local municipalities.

