Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?

Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."

Credit - Rebecca Klimek via Facebook Credit - Rebecca Klimek via Facebook loading...

Bobcat at Grandparent's Grave

Klimek slowly followed the cat in her car to take pictures. "We lost it in the woods."

A return to the cemetery after the cat wandered off, Klimek said she realized the beautiful creature had been standing on the road directly in front of her grandfather's grave. "I can't explain it, but this means so much to me. It absolutely was a bit of a spiritual moment for me."

Credit - Rebecca Klimek via Facebook Credit - Rebecca Klimek via Facebook loading...

Bobcats in New York

Bobcats can be found in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Taconic regions in New York. A study showed about 5 bobcats for every 100 square miles in the Adirondacks and about 16 bobcats for every 100 square miles in the Catskills.

Although the status of bobcats in New York is stable, DEC will continue monitoring bobcat populations to determine whether any important changes occur.

You can report bobcat sightings by filling out a Bobcat Observation Report.

Bobcat Hunting Season

Bobcat hunting season begins in October in New York. You no longer need to obtain an additional Bobcat Harvest Expansion Area permit to hunt bobcats but you do need a hunting license.

If you take a bobcat anywhere in New York State it must be tagged and sealed.

Credit - Watson, Mandy B (DEC) Credit - Watson, Mandy B (DEC) loading...

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks