Here’s a Way to Get Free Utica Comets Tickets for Upcoming Games

The Utica Comets are offering a "thank you" to season ticket holders, according to Comets President Rob Esche.

"As a way to say thank you to our fans for being so patient," Esche told WIBX's Keeler Show, they're offering season ticket holders free tickets for 2 select home games, April 21, and April 28. Season ticket holders will also have first chance to purchase discount $25 tickets for the April 30th game. Food and beverages are not included in these ticket opportunities. The tickets are available while supplies last and will be sold to the pubic for $25 if there are any unused.

We know this season may look and feel a little bit different, but the ability to enjoy Comets hockey in person is an experience that will never change. We hope that you all choose to take advantage of the upcoming games, and we look forward to seeing those of you who were here last Friday come back for more! -Comets email to season ticket holders.

Esche said this is the time they would be holding their annual Fan Appreciation Week and because of the pandemic, it can't be held this year. Therefore, he said, "This gives us the chance to show fans our appreciation.

Season ticket holders were sent a link and a special code allowing them to purchase the tickets via email. Each season ticket account will be able to purchase up to 6 tickets per account.

Fans will still have to follow NYS guidelines for large gatherings, which have placed a 10-percent capacity on crowd size, which is about 400 fans for the Adirondack Bank Center. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination outside the post-vaccine waiting period, or show a negative COVID-19 test result or a negative rapid test within 6 hours of game time.

Fans with questions about the policy can call 315-790-9070 or email the Comets at info@uticacomets.com.