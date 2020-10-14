Herkimer BOCES Pathways Academy Goes Remote After COVID-19 Case

Starting today the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Pathways Academy will be switching to remote learning through Monday, October 19th due to a COVID-19 case.

After Monday, school officials believe in-person classes will resume.

Herkimer BOCES and the Herkimer County Department of Public Health reached this decision together late Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say contact tracing of the one positive case led to the decision of going remote due to the number of students and staff that would have to quarantine.

Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood says, "These are unfortunate circumstances, and we hope that no additional illness occurs. The shift to virtual instruction in a case such as this was laid out in our reopening plan, so students will be able to effectively continue their learning. We look forward to resuming in-person instruction on Tuesday, Oct. 20."

All other Herkimer BOCES programs should follow regular schedules because their programs and locations are not impacted.

The Herkimer BOCES Pathways Academy is located in the Remington Educational Complex in Ilion. Pathways students will follow their regular schedule in a virtual format. Students should receive digital invitations or other communications from their teachers. Pathways administrators will be reaching out to families to arrange for loaning devices as needed.

Further information and announcements will be provided as updates are available. For any further questions/concerns, call the Herkimer BOCES district office at 315-867-2023. We will continue to keep you updated on the progress of this situation. Health officials continue to encourage the use of personal protective equipment, the washing of hands and practicing of social distancing.