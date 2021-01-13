Herkimer College Plans Return To Sports Competition

Herkimer College has made the decision to allow several sports teams to participate in intercollegiate competition this spring.

The Generals will compete in sports including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s golf, women’s tennis, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s bowling, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s esports.

Meanwhile, Herkimer’s esports teams will become an official NJCAA intercollegiate team this season.

College officials say becoming an official NJCAA team will provide additional opportunities for competition.

.This past fall, the College’s esports club team participated in several SUNY tournaments.

“We are committed to providing our student-athletes with a safe competition experience, and to collaborative efforts in support of our student-athletes,” said Donald Dutcher, who serves as the men’s director of Region III, as well as dean of students/director of athletics at Herkimer College.