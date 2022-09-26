Herkimer County in National Spotlight Monday and Tuesday

Herkimer County is back in the national spotlight on Monday and Tuesday this week as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) points its cameras at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. Four hours of programming has been set aside from the Herkimer area resort which is famous for the Herkimer Diamond and the jewelry that's made with it.

Dr. Renee Shevat will be a part of each telecast that spotlights Herkimer Diamonds jewelry which is mined from the property and sold around the world. Shevat will be live on HSN Monday afternoon from 3 until 4 pm and then again from 8 pm until 9 pm, featuring the best of Herkimer Diamonds live from their resort on Route 28. Tuesday night will feature a special telecast from the mines between 10 pm and midnight.

Herkimer Diamonds are beautiful double-terminated quartz crystals found in Herkimer County, New York. Incredibly, these phenomenal gemstones are close to five hundred million years old. The crystals are magnificent works of nature, found in the rock, having a diamond-like geometrical shape. Thus, the name recognition of Herkimer Diamonds.

The Home Shopping Network features several jewelry options made from Herkimer Diamonds mined from the Herkimer Diamonds resort. Herkimer Diamonds are unique to the Mohawk Valley and this region is the only place in the world where they can be found.

Herkimer Diamond mines features the Herkimer Diamond mines, the Miner's Table restaurant and the KOA campground in Middleville. Mohawk Valley products are on display for sale at Herkimer's Gems Along the Mohawk on the canal across from the Herkimer Thruway exchange. The Gems facility is also the home for daily boat rides on the Erie Canal and the Waterfront Grille restaurant.

