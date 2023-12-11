Extremely Large Herkimer Diamond Found by Mineral Hunter

Middleville, NY in Herkimer County is the only place in the world where one can find the Herkimer Diamond, the world's hardest quartz. Recently, a professional miner dug out a "special discovery" from Herkimer Diamond Mines.

Herkimer Diamonds are beautiful double-terminated quartz crystals found in Herkimer County, New York. Incredibly, these phenomenal gemstones are close to five hundred million years old. The crystals are magnificent works of nature, found in the rock, having a diamond-like geometrical shape. Thus, the name recognition of Herkimer Diamonds.

Recently, a professional miner who goes by the name of Discovering Minerals on TikTok found a large Herkimer Diamond while mining at the resort. It was a rather large, natural Herkimer Diamond found in a cluster as the rock in the mine was broken away. Experts say the Herkimer Diamond was worth between $400 and $1000.

Discovering Minerals Discovering Minerals loading...

Here are some interesting facts, according to Herkimer Diamonds.

Are there special Herkimer Diamonds?

Yes, there are Herkimer diamonds that contain exciting surprises! Some crystals contain anthraxolite which resembles bits of black coal within the crystals. Another special discovery would be an enhydro crystal which describes a crystal with a water bubble inside. An extremely lucky find is an enhydro, which contains species of anthraxolite, floating in the water bubble. Other valuable crystal, specimens you may see consist of twins, doubles, clusters, tabulars, smokies, skeletals, and phantom crystals . Come see if one of these rare finds may be awaiting your discovery!

What constitutes a perfect Herkimer Diamond?

The most brilliant, clear, and sparkling Herkimer Diamonds are usually those less than 1 inch long. Crystals commonly occur intertwined or clustered with tiny, perfect crystals attached to the backs of larger ones.

How are Herkimer Diamonds different from other diamonds?

Herkimer Diamonds rival true diamonds in their appearance. A true diamond found in the rough is exactly that, a rough appearing glass-like stone. The true diamond must be painstakingly cut by man to give it smooth facets and a geometrical shape. On a hardness scale, a true diamond scores a 10. Herkimer Diamond quartz crystals fall at a 7.5 on the scale, giving the real diamond a close race. They are naturally faceted, each having eighteen facets and two points.

How were Herkimer Diamonds formed?

The bedrock in which the quartz crystals are found began forming approximately half a billion years ago as the Cambrian Sea lapped against the southern shores of the Adirondack Mountains. The sediments (calcium magnesium carbonate) slowly accumulated beneath the sea’s salty waters and were gradually compacted under the weight of thousands of feet of additional sediments. This formed a layer of rock called dolostone. Water seeped through the pores of this rock dissolving part of the rock and creating “vugs” (small holes or cavities). It is in these cavities where we find a blanket of crystals, the Herkimer diamond.

Dr. Renee Shevat of Herkimer Diamonds broadcasts live from one of the mines during a jewelry segment on Home Shopping Network Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) Dr. Renee Shevat of Herkimer Diamonds broadcasts live from one of the mines during a jewelry segment on Home Shopping Network Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) loading...

Herkimer County is often in the national spotlight on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), pointing their cameras at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. Hours of programming are set aside each year from the Herkimer area resort which is famous for the Herkimer Diamond and the jewelry that's made with it.

Dr. Renee Shevat is always a part of each telecast that spotlights Herkimer Diamonds jewelry which is mined from the property and sold around the world.

(Screenshot from HSN) (Screenshot from HSN) loading...

courtesy of Herkimer Diamonds courtesy of Herkimer Diamonds loading...

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band. Gallery Credit: Photos by Bill Keeler