Herkimer Diamonds on National TV This Tuesday and Wednesday

If you'd like to see the Mohawk Valley featured on national television, you might want to watch Herkimer Diamonds in Middleville featured live on the Home Shopping Network on Wednesday. The Herkimer quartz and its line of jewelry was featured on Tuesday, and will be again on Wednesday on the Home Shopping Network.

Dr. Renee Shevat will be featured again on Wednesday showing off Herkimer Diamonds and the jewelry that comes from the natural gem. Shevat will be live on HSN Wednesday afternoon from 3 until 4 pm and then again from 7 pm until 9 pm featuring the best of Herkimer Diamonds live from their resort on Route 28.

Herkimer Diamonds are beautiful double-terminated quartz crystals found in Herkimer County, New York. Incredibly, these phenomenal gemstones are close to five hundred million years old. The crystals are magnificent works of nature, found in the rock, having a diamond-like geometrical shape. Thus, the name recognition of Herkimer Diamonds.

The Home Shopping Network features several jewelry options made from Herkimer Diamonds mined from the Herkimer Diamonds resort. Herkimer Diamonds are unique to the Mohawk Valley and this region is the only place in the world where they can be found.

Herkimer Diamond mines features the Herkimer Diamond mines, the Miner's Table restaurant and the KOA campground in Middleville. Mohawk Valley products are on display for sale at Herkimer's Gems Along the Mohawk on the canal across from the Herkimer Thruway exchange. The Gems facility is also the home for daily boat rides on the Erie Canal and the Waterfront Grille restaurant.

