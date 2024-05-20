Ilion Police confirmed the arrest of Bob Hollum, the chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature.

Reports surfaced early Monday that police took Mr. Hollum into custody for serious charges. WIBX reached out to Ilion PD to confirm if the reports were true.

WIBX spoke with a representative of the Ilion Police Department and they confirmed Mr. Hollum's arrest. The county official was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree as well as containing an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

It is possible that Mr. Hollum could face additional charges as the incident is currently under investigation. It was not disclosed what else is being considered.

Ilion Police said he has since been released on an appearance ticket.

Bob Hollum was recently elected to the Herkimer County Legislature. It is unknown how this incident will affect his role as chairman.

No other information was provided at this time. This report will be updated as more information is released. While this incident is under intense scrutiny, WIBX is refraining from sharing allegations made from those who aren't members of law enforcement and will continue doing so unless confirmed by Ilion PD.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

