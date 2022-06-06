Herkimer County Man Charged with Rape, Incest

A Herkimer County man is facing ten felony charges alleging rape and incest following an investigation by New York State Police.

Troopers have arrested 51-year-old Jack Zeidner of the town of Russia, NY amid accusations he had sexual intercourse with a female relative. Zeidner's charges as follows:

(1) count of Rape 1 st degree, a class “B” felony

degree, a class “B” felony (1) count of Incest 1 st degree, a class “B” felony

degree, a class “B” felony (2) counts of Rape 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (2) counts of Criminal Sex Act 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (2) counts of Incest 2 nd degree, a class “D” felony

degree, a class “D” felony (2) counts of Incest 3rd degree, a class “E” felony

After being arraigned on the charged in Little Falls Court, Zeidner was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from law enforcement. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

