Herkimer Man Accused Of Molesting Multiple Young Girls

A Herkimer man has been arrested for allegedly molesting multiple young girls over the course of several years.

Herkimer Police say 77-year old Leon Everson, Sr. subjected a girl under the age of 13 to sexual contact on an ongoing basis from the summer of 2019 until April of this year.

Everson is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say as the investigation into other victims continues, additional charges are pending.

Everson was arraigned and sent to the Herkimer County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Orders of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victims.

The Herkimer PD was assisted in their investigation by the Oneida County and Herkimer County Child Advocacy Centers.