Herkimer, Oneida Counties End Weekend “COVID Steady”

New COVID-19 cases continued to remain steady over the weekend for Oneida and Herkimer Counties and neither county reported any new deaths.

Oneida County had 44 new positive cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 478. There are 19 county residents with COVID being treated with hospitalization. There are currently 556 county residents in mandatory quarantine.

Herkimer County, also remained steady over the weekend after a slight spike at the end of the week. Herkimer reported 2 new positive cases on Sunday bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 72. Three county residents are currently hospitalized. 170 Herkimer County residents have are under a mandatory quarantine.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on March 27:

· 44 new positive cases, 20,407* total. *(Upon further investigation, 1 positive case was removed from the previous total.)

· 478 active positive cases.

· No new COVID-19-related deaths, 408 total.

· 17 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

· 14 at MVHS.

· 3 at Rome Heath.

· 4 are nursing home residents.

· 2 residents are hospitalized out of county.

· 19,521 positive cases have been resolved.

· 632,481 total negative results.

· 652,888 total tests.

· 478 in mandatory isolation.

· 556 in mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 03/28/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 2

Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)

5642

Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 72

Total Hospitalized: 3

Total number recovered: 5470

Covid Deaths: 100

Negative Covid-19 test results: 119433

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 170

Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 2

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 270

Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0