Herkimer Police Looking for Suspects After Man Found Bleeding from the Neck
The Herkimer Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was found bleeding from the neck.
Herkimer Police say officers were called to an address on South Main Street Sunday at approximately 10:30AM for a reported assault. When police arrived at the scene, they say they discovered a man suffering from a wound and he was bleeding from his neck.
Police say the Herkimer Fire Department and MOVAC arrived on scene to assist and transported the male victim to a local hospital for treatment. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is currently recovering. Herkimer Police Chief Michael Jory says officers secured the scene and requested assistance from the Investigator and Evidence Technicians to help process it.
Police say the suspects in this incident fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Over the course of the day investigators canvassed the area and interviewed several people. As a result of the preliminary investigation officers were able to develop a list of people of interest in the case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Chad Manley at 315-866-4330.