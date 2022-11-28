The National Weather Service is predicting warmer temperatures for Wednesday, but rain and high winds before temperatures drop back down later in the week for the start of December.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures to rise into the low to mid-50s on Wednesday, accompanied by plenty of rain and high winds.

Windy with rain likely. High 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

The National Weather Service is predicting up to a half inch of rain on Wednesday with winds gusting top to 30 miles per hour. The chance of rain is nearly 100-percent.

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 15 to 19 feet possible. WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

The NWS has also issued a Gale Watch from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon. West winds to 40 knots and waves of 15 to 19 feet on Lake Ontario.

The weather service predicts that the wind will continue into Thursday, but rain will subside leaving cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s and winds will gust from 20 to 30 mph.

Temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 40s on Friday and Saturday with rain expected into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool off again into Sunday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching into the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

