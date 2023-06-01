Is Hot and Sunny Weather About to Exit the Mohawk Valley?
What an amazing run of dry and warm weather we've enjoyed over the last several days in Utica-Rome and the Mohawk Valley. Now, as we get set to head into the first weekend of June, prepare for some relief and some precipitation.
Most of May was dry and warmer than normal. Since Memorial Day weekend, we've enjoyed full sunshine and temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The dry hot weather has caused a browning of the lawns in the region as the grass in your front yard is probably thirsty for water.
It looks like some relief is on the way.
After a very warm and sunny first day of June, expect more warmth on Friday with temperatures climbing back up into the upper 80s, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
This weekend looks cooler, but still pleasant. More dry weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around the mid-70s. But, next week looks cooler and expect a chance of rain.
Currently, forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies Monday with a high of 71. Then, temperatures will drop Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of showers and high in the mid-60s. Currently, it's about a 50-percent chance of precipitation before things begin to clear up and warm up for next weekend, as temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-70s.
An average June for Central New York features highs of 79 and lows of 53 with about 4.17 inches of rain.
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever
See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion
[carbongallery id="6148d4d35f7d401ebc52856f”]