Are You Enjoying February Weather? Mild, Cold, Frigid, Repeat
Since Valentine's Day, the Mohawk Valley weather has been up and down, yet we've seen a return to winter. Expect similar weather for the next 10 days with at least one surprise coming this weekend.
This week after a frigid single digit start to the day on Tuesday, temperatures will warm up into the mid 40s to near 50 for the remainder of the week with showers possible later Thursday into Friday. Then, temperatures are expected to cool according to the National Weather Service and snow is expected later Friday. Then, expect the temperatures to nose-dive on Saturday with partly cloudy skies during the day and a high of only 20. The weekend will close out with warmer temperatures on Sunday with the highs back up above 40.
The long range forecast over the next 10 days shows daytime highs in the top to mid 50s into the first week of March.
Currently, there are no significant snow events in the forecast.
Here's the long range forecast for the next 15 days, according to the National Weather Service.
Wed 2/21 Sun 43
Thur 2/22 PM Showers 44
Fri 2/23 Rain to Snow 41
Sat 2/24 Partly Cloudy 20
Sun 2/25 Mostly Cloudy 40
Mon 2/26 Partly Cloudy 46
Tue 2/27 Showers 53
Wed 2/28 Showers 55
Thur 2/29 Showers 43
Fri 3/1 Partly Cloudy 41
Sat 3/2 AM Snow Showers 43
Sun 3/3 Party Cloudy 46
Mon 3/4 Partly Cloudy 50
Tue 3/5 Showers 51
Wed 3/6 Showers 53
