The 13 Highest Paid State Employees in New York [List]

Meet the highest-paid New York State employees. The most recent data provided by the Empire Center is from 2021. There are quite a few employees making millions! The total compensation listed below includes the employee's base salary, overtime, bonuses, and any other compensation during the fiscal year. While you might think they all live in New York City, surprisingly, many of the highest-paid employees are located in Buffalo and Western New York. New York State openly provides all State-paid employees salary information. The majority of them work in some leadership or executive capacity and many work at state hospitals.

13. $921,629 - Anantharam, Plachikkat V, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Municipal Authorities, New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation

12. $924,168 - Odunsi, Adekunle, MD Phd, Deputy Director, Chair of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology, Executive Director of the Center for Immunotherapy and Co-Leader of the Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy research program, Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corporation

11. $958,373 - Kuettel, Michael, Chair, Radiation Medicine, Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corporation

10. $964,405 - Switzer, Julie, EVP, CLO & General Counsel, Municipal Authorities, Westchester County Health Care Corporation

9. $972,563 - Costello, Anthony E, Senior Vice President, Professional & Support Services, Municipal Authorities, Westchester County Health Care Corporation

8. $974,889 - Mohler, James, MD, Sr Vice President, Translational Research,Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corporation

7. $983,781 - Quatroche, Thomas, Jr., Chief Executive Officer ECMC, Municipal Authorities, Erie County Medical Center Corporation

6. $1,055,704 - Leahy, Mary P, CEO of Bon Secours Charity HS, Municipal Authorities, Westchester County Health Care Corporation

5. $1,109,810 - Fersko, Mark, EVP, Finance, Municipal Authorities, Westchester County Health Care Corporation

4. $1,646,214 - Johnson, Candace, Phd, President & CEO, Roswell Park Cancer Institute Corporation

3. $1,946,178 - Brudnicki, Gary, Sr. Executive VP & CFO/COO, Municipal Authorities, Westchester County Health Care Corporation

2. $2,169,734 - Small, Pamela, Department of Corrections, Attica Correctional Facility (Her salary is due to a sexual harassment lawsuit)

1. $2,834,662 - Israel, Michael, President & CEO Executive, Westchester County Health Care Corporation

Salary data provided by the Empire Center

The Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, has an annual salary of $209,903 (but her title is listed as Lt. Governor). Former Governor Cuomo made $225,000 in 2020.

