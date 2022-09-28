Lost Hikers Rescued After Getting Hopelessly Stuck In Rome Swamp

When in doubt, it can sometimes take multiple crews to get you out.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was recently called out to help two hikers lost in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. Though they had coordinates for the distressed hikers, they couldn't rescue them alone.

To get better experts into the area, they reached out to several DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECO) and Forest Rangers for assistance. With them, the deputies would be able to find the hikers more quickly.

ECO Starczek, Howe, and Gates arrived shortly, along with Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Bills. They first used sirens to help guide the hikers out, but the two hikers were stuck in deep swamp conditions.

Lieutenant Hoag, Ranger Bills and ECO Gates then decided to take matters into their own hands. They all carefully navigated and waded through the water and mud until they located the hikers.

After reaching them, the ECO and Rangers helped the 54-year-old from Liverpool and 58-year-old from Cicero back out of the swamp. They were then taken by ambulance on Hogsback Road to the nearest hospital.

The hikers later revealed that because of the thick mud and vegetation, they kept losing their shoes when trying to walk. If it weren't for the help from every officer and ranger, they wouldn't have gotten out alone.

If you're ever injured, lost, or in distress when out hiking or in the wilderness, never be afraid to contact 911. They are always quick to get the necessary resources to help you, wherever you might be.

