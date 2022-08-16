Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife.
We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
"My wife made me go on a trip with her," the sign said. "If you have a wife you understand."
If you don't have a wife or aren't married, you'll need to re-read the closed sign.
The gift shop is located next to the Tom Tom Shop on Canada Street in Lake George. No word on where Tony went on his trip or if he had any fun. But from the sounds of it, Tony won't mind.
"We visit Tony at his store in Lake George every year," Joanne shared on a Facebook group for fans of Lake George. "He is the nicest guy."
Janet agreed. "This guy is the best."
One thing is for sure, Tony has one hell of a sense of humor.
The next time you're in Lake George, be sure to stop into Tony's shop, if for nothing else than to say hi and thank him for the laugh.
