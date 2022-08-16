One mom claims Capri Sun recalled for possible contamination of cleaning products is to blame for her daughter's rash.

Kraft Heinz voluntarily recalled more than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun pouches after a cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products are affected with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023. Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. The product is sold by the carton at retail.

The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Mom Blames Juice for Rash

One mom claims the possibly contaminated drink made her daughter Liberty break out in a rash. "Thankfully we got rid of them because it tasted weird to us. I’m a pretty pissed off mom at the moment," Jessi Mae Marotta shared on Facebook along with a picture of her daughter's rash.

There have been no official reports from Heinz Kraft, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of anyone getting sick from the Wild Cherry Capri Sun pouches.

Capri Sun Refund

If you purchased any of the Capri Sun Wild Cherry boxes, you should NOT drink and return them to the store where you originally bought them for a refund. You can also contact Kraft Heinz from 9 AM to 6 PM Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

