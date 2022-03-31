Hip-Hip Hooray! Family Fun Tradition In The Utica Area Is Back For 2022

Carnival rides and fair food, how can you beat that on a weekend in May?

Make Your Way To Sangertown

Cute kids having fun riding on a colorful carnival carousel Yobro10 loading...

With the way the weather has been, we need something exciting to look forward to in a warmer month. May 20th, 21st, and 22nd, you'll get all the carnival rides and fair food you desire at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford. Carnival Rides and Treats Utica is back for summer in 2022.

Bring It On

FairFood mstroz loading...

While this isn't going to be to the magnitude of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, you can't beat it for how close to home it will be and just because you're going to want something fun to do. The kids have been cooped up all winter, get them out and on some rides. Go with friends and gets some piping hot fried dough. Enjoy it all.

Wave Swinger ride against blue sky leekris loading...

It has become a yearly tradition, multiple times a year too for Carnival Rides and Treats Utica to offer up their rides and concessions for Central New Yorkers. Last year they were at a few locations, the Adirondack Bank Center being one of them. Finally, for 2022, give yourself something to look forward to when they put on their first carnival for the new year in New Hartford.

Multicolour ferris wheel on blue sky background shcherbak volodymyr loading...

While they haven't said exactly what, the carnival has said there are a few new things you'll be in store for this year. New rides and some new games too. Stay tuned to their Facebook page here for more info.

