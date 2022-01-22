Hochul Wants to Spend $1 Billion to Fill New York&#8217;s Potholes

Hochul Wants to Spend $1 Billion to Fill New York’s Potholes

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

Several million potholes could be filled across New York state under Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to spend a billion dollars to deal with the issue.

Hochul included the infrastructure repair proposal in her $216 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

In her State of the State message early this month, the governor said she would be "coming after" potholes.

A pothole repair truck in operation in Broome County in April 2014. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)
Hochul proposed something she dubbed "Operation POP" - for "Pave Our Potholes." She said the five-year capital plan for the Department of Transportation would also increase funding for an existing bridge repair program by $1 billion.

State legislators will review the governor's budget proposal over the next several weeks before making adjustments to the plan.

