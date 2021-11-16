Holiday TV Brings New Movies, Specials — and Charlie Brown
By LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There's no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials.
That includes the movie "Candy Coated Christmas," featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" series. The movie will debut on discovery+.
Old favorites such as 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" may require a bit of strategy to watch. The Peanuts special will air Dec. 19 on PBS and be available for free on Apple TV+ during a three-day window, Dec. 11-13.
Another classic, the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," will air Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC.
On the musical side, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson are hosting holiday specials.
