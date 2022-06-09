Western New York Home Sliding Into Tonawanda Creek

Most times when you think of mudslides or homes falling into the water you think about the homes on the cliffs out west in California.

Well, there is a home right here in Western New York that is going through the same thing. According to muti reports, a home along Tonawanda Creek is slowly sliding into the creek.

Natalie Fahmy from WKBW posted this picture of a truck and the backend of the home slowly slipping into the creek.

The home has been inspected and it has been determined that the home is unsafe and the homeowner said that he noticed major cracks in the foundation yesterday. The house started slipping into the creek around 4 pm yesterday afternoon.

Fire officials are working on getting the truck that already slid into the creek out as soon as possible and then will work with government officials to determine the fate of the home. They will have to see if the home needs an emergency demolition or if it can be saved by rebuilding up the back along the creek.

Officials are worried that heavy rain this morning would cause the home to slide more into the creek causing further damage to the house and to the creek.

The homeowner stated that he just closed on the home in January.

