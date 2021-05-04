Honor America Days in Rome Canceled for 2021

While many things are moving into a positive direction in the Mohawk Valley, several summer events will not be taking place this summer. The latest to add to the list of cancellations, which includes the Woodsman's Field Days and the Remsen Barn Fest, is the Honor America Days in Rome.

Organizers say immense logistical issues to ensure the safety of spectators, volunteers, exhibitors and participants is what led them to cancellation.

According to the Rome Sentinel, Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says it would be impossible to hold the Honor America Days parade and symphony concert, because there is no practical way to ensure social distancing or check every attendee for proof of vaccination.

“Unfortunately, with these restrictions in place it would be impossible for the Honor America Days Committee to verify vaccination or COVID-19 test results for thousands of spectators plus enforce 6-foot physical distancing,” said Izzo. “We will therefore have to forego Honor America Days this summer and look forward to 2022. I know this is not what the community had been hoping for, but we must comply with New York State restrictions to control the public health emergency.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that beginning mid-May, capacity restrictions will be lifted across the state for many venues. However, the limit on outdoor gatherings is still capped at 500, unless all attendees can show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Six feet of social distancing must also be maintained.

