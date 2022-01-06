The Buffalo Bills will be closing out their 2021 regular season schedule this Sunday against the New York Jets. The game was originally scheduled 1 pm, but the NFL moved it to a 4:25 pm kickoff at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Bills will clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Jets. They also will clinch the division with a New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills clinched a playoff spot this past Sunday.

The Bills are looking to secure a home game for the Wild Card Round in the playoffs, and who knows, perhaps the Bills can move up to the 2 or 3 seed to better themselves to host more than one playoff game in January.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately for fans going to this Sunday's game against the Jets, the weather sounds absolutely horrendous; in a season full of bad weather games at Highmark Stadium.

The forecast for Sunday's game is low 40's with rain showers that could turn to snow showers, with 45 mph wind gusts, per WIVB.

The winds look to approach the winds we had in the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots in early December, only this time, with rain showers and maybe mixing into snow showers.

That kind of weather could impact the way the Bills and Jets play, and certainly alter potential game plans.

The game means something for the Bills, as they have to make sure they win to secure the AFC East division. The Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

If you're going to the game, make sure to dress warmly and bring rain gear as well. It looks to be nasty.

Go Inside Dawson Knox's New Home Buffalo Bill tight end Dawson Knox recently bought a home here in Western New York.

Pegulas Sell Lakefront Buffalo Home Terry and Kim Pegula sell one of their Buffalo homes.

Former Buffalo Sabres Player Sells Million-Dollar Clarence Home One of the key players on the Buffalo Sabres 1999 playoff run, Richard Smehlik, is selling his Clarence home.

Former Buffalo Sabres Player Sells Million-Dollar Clarence Home One of the key players on the Buffalo Sabres 1999 playoff run, Richard Smehlik, is selling his Clarence home.