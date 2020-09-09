Hannaford Supermarkets announced on Wednesday the distribution of more than $1.7 million for schools across New York and New England as part of their Hannaford Helps Schools program. Nearly 400 schools in New York benefited from the donation, including 23 schools in the Mohawk Valley region.

The donations will help support needs determined by individual schools including things like new computers, musical instruments, sports gear or playground equipment.

“We’re proud that Hannaford Helps Schools can expand opportunities for students—especially at a time when so many of our schools are stretched for resources,” said Ericka Dodge, spokesperson for Hannaford. “Educators already go above and beyond each and every day and now they’re faced with additional challenges brought on by educating in a COVID-19 environment. We hope that this donation done in partnership with our generous shoppers can provide some additional support to their students and classrooms.”

The Hannaford Helps Schools program helps local schools meet fundraising goals by asking shoppers to purchase specially marked items in Hannaford stores. Each store features more than 1,500 eligible products on its shelves and for every four participating products purchased, a shopper will receive three “School Dollars” that they can then donate in-store to the school of their choice. Hannaford also awards $1,000 to the school that raises in the most funds in each community. In New York, 104 schools received an additional $1,000 bonus.

Since 1999, Hannaford Supermarkets have given more than $14 million to schools in New York and New England.

Here's a list of local schools that received funds:

Benton Hall Little Falls. $150

Columbus Elementary Utica $1192

Clinton Elementary. $1897

Dolgeville Elementary $180

Hughes Elementary NH $2017

Fisher Elementary. Moh. $1588

Frankfort Schuyler. $123

Harts Hill Elementary. $1867 Whitesboro

Herkimer Elementary $450

Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES $126

Jones Elementary Utica $375

Marcy Elementary Marcy. $384

Martin Luther King Elementary Utica $66

Mount Markham West Winfield $459

Myles New Hartford $837

N. A. Walbran Elementary Oriskany $279

Remsen Elementary $450

Roscoe Conkling Elementary Utica. $66

Sauquoit Valley Elementary $735

St. Francis Catholic Herkimer $189

Town of Webb Old Forge $138

Waterville Jr. Sr. High School. $288

Westmoreland Rd. Elementary Whitesboro $678

Get the complete list of all schools that received donations here.

The 2021 Hannaford Helps School program will launch on March 14 and extend through May 29. More information on the Hannaford Helps Schools program, including a list participating schools, can be found here.