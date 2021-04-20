Hannaford Achieves Major Sustainability Milestone

Hannaford Supermarkets says each of its 183 stores has achieved a major sustainability milestone

Each store now donates or diverts all food at risk of going to waste, sending no food to landfills.

Officials say the accomplishment, which is the culmination of a decade-long effort, makes Hannaford the first large-scale grocery retailer across its New York and New England market to meet the goal.

One key element of Hannaford’s food waste diversion program include donations to local farmers for animal feed and food-to-energy conversion efforts.

“The health and well-being of our planet are a top priority for all of us at Hannaford and we recognize that our role in the food supply chain comes with great responsibility,” said Mike Vail, president of Hannaford Supermarkets. “The impact food waste has on our environment cannot be overstated. When we first established this goal, it was with the greater purpose of making a real and positive impact on our communities. Eliminating hunger and food waste are essential to improving the world we live in.”

Hannaford’s adherence to the process kept 65-million pounds of food waste from reaching landfills in 2020.