Hannaford To Hire 2,000 At Its Stores In New York And New England

Hannaford Supermarkets will be hiring about 2,000 workers at stores throughout its five-state territory, including New York.

The effort Is designed to support stores and customers during a period of increased demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannaford officials say it will also provide additional capacity for Hannaford To Go curbside pickup.

Full and part-time opportunities include front end, grocery stockers and Hannaford To Go positions.

Hannaford is working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail industries to connect furloughed workers with open positions within its stores.

“We are actively growing the Hannaford team and expediting our efforts to hire and train new associates. Expanding our team will allow us to better serve our customers while continuing to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our shoppers and associates,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Director of Talent Development Scott LeClair.

The supermarket chain has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March.