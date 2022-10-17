How Much More Will Your Thanksgiving Dinner Cost This Year?

Inflation is clearly up and we've all seen the increased prices at the grocery store. What will that mean for the cost of your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner?

You guessed it. The price for your holiday feast this year is higher than ever.

According to USDA estimates and reports from farmers, the average Thanksgiving dinner will cost about 10-dollars more this year, as compared to 2021. When comparing to prices from 2-years ago, the average American family is shelling out about $22 more than in 2020.

One of the biggest increases has come from the frozen turkey, which according to Wise Farmer, has increased by 20-percent from last year's prices. On average, a 16-pound turkey will cost in the neighborhood of $28.79, as compared to $23.99 in 2021.

The cost of food is up across the board, with an average increase of 11.3% compared to last year.,

Pumpkin Pie mix, a 30-ounce can is up to $4.05 as compared to $3.64 last year. The same container of pumpkin pulp was $3.39 in 2020. Fresh cranberries are up $2.98 to $3.32, and milk is up $.37 to $3.67 a gallon.The price estimates come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In 2020, the average Thanksgiving meal cost Americans about $55.95. The cost to make the holiday feast rose to $68.72 in 2021. This year's Thanksgiving Day feast is expected to cost about $78.57, up 20-percent from 2-years ago, and about 11-percent from last year.

Another fall staple, apples and apple cider will cost more this year. The apple crop enjoyed a healthy growing season in 2022, still, a gallon of apple cider will cost about 50-cents more this year up from $8.50 in 2021 to $9.00.

