Here’s How Taylor Swift Feels About Joe Alwyn’s Steamy Sex Scenes in Upcoming TV Show

Joe Alwyn shot some steamy love scenes for his upcoming TV show Conversations With Friends. However, he assured fans that Taylor Swift has no issue with him being intimate on screen in the Hulu series.

The actor co-stars in the project with Alison Oliver. They opened up about the show, which debuts May 15 and was inspired by a 2017 novel of the same name, during a recent interview with Extra.

Regarding the sex scenes, Alwyn told the outlet that his real-life girlfriend knows what is coming. “I mean she's read the book and she loves the book so she knows it," he said.

"She just like couldn't be a bigger fan of the project.”

Oliver, meanwhile, talked about working with an intimacy coordinator. “You go through like a lot of rehearsal and kind of in depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we're trying to tell," she explained.

Alwyn referred to the project as "a kind of modern love story," while Oliver expressed her hope that the sex scenes add to the story: "Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there's some kind of progression in their relationship."

In a chat with The Sunday Times, Oliver also talked about how intimacy coordinators make sex scenes easier to shoot.

“They give you intimacy garments, like skin-colored knickers, and you can ask for pads and stuff to protect you and create distance between the other person," she explained. "It’s approached like a stunt — you are creating an illusion."

She added that Swift was "totally cool" about the project and said the hit-maker recognized that this sort of work is just part of the job description. Interestingly, the "Shake It Off" singer was reportedly on set while they filmed some of the show.

Check out the trailer for Conversations With Friends, below:

Alwyn and Swift have been dating since 2016. The couple collaborated on the singer's quarantine albums folklore and evermore. Alwyn even won his first Grammy for his contributions to the former in 2021.

The couple sparked engagement rumors earlier this year, but Alwyn refused to give a solid answer about whether or not they plan to tie the knot during a chat with The Wall Street Journal.