How To Get Buffalo Bills Training Camp Tickets

Josh Allen (17) Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans are excited for the team's return to the campus of St. John Fischer University in Rochester later this month after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those hoping to see the Bills in training camp this year, however, will need a ticket to do so. Good news is, tickets are free. You just need to register through the team's official website. Those free, mobile tickets become available on Thursday morning.

Josh Allen via Getty Images
loading...

The Bills have a dozen camp dates between Sunday, July 24 through Thursday, August 11. Each day, practice is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m., with the facility's gates opening to fans at 8:45 a.m.

In addition to getting the chance to see and meet their favorite players, there are a few fun activities set up for fans to test their own skills, like the Running Back Challenge, the Quarterback Challenge, the Football Toss and plenty of photos with Bills' mascot Billy.

Buffalo Bills mascot Billy via Getty Images
loading...

After closing camp on the 11th, Buffalo returns home to for it's preseason contest just two days later. The Bills and Colts will square off at Highmark Stadium, the first of two home exhibition's for Josh Allen and company.

Buffalo's Week 1 regular season opener is also the official opener to the NFL season as they will travel to Los Angeles to face the Super Bowl Champion Rams on Thursday night September 8.

Getty Images
loading...

Sean McDermott's team is coming off back-to-back AFC East titles for the first time since the Bills won four-straight from 1988-91. Despite their success and future promise, the season has ended in disappointment with hard-fought, heart breaking losses in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
loading...

The Bills are the pre-season favorites to win it all, as they odds of a Super Bowl title were best in the league at +750, per Sportsbook Bet MGM. However, just last week those odds improved further as the team's odds improved to +650.

Getty Images
loading...

