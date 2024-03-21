How To Watch the Utica Men’s Hockey Team Play for National Championship
The Utica Men's Hockey team is playing in the NCAA Division III Frozen Four National Championship this week. Utica plays at Hartford on home-ice for the #1 seed, Trinity. Utica is seeded #2 and will face last year's national champion Hobart at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Trinity will face Adrian in the other semi-final game on Thursday.
Watch parties have been set up in Utica for the Pioneers semi-final game. The action will be on the big screen at both 72 Tavern and Grill, and Babes, with food specials and $3 Utica Clubs. There is no admission charge to view the games, and food specials will also be featured.
You can also watch the game from home as it will be streamed live by the NCAA by following this link to view the game. There is no charge to watch the semi-final game, or the championship game ion Saturday night.
Listen to Head Coach Gary Heenan's Interview with Keeler on Monday.
