Hudson Valley Workers Legally Get Paid Time to Vote?

Why am I just hearing about this now? Did you know this was a thing?

Americans Head To The Polls To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections

Paid Time Off to Vote in NY State

According to Ballotpedia, New York is among several states that require your employer to give you time off to vote.

So what does this mean? Are you allowed to just take a half day today and leave at noon to go vote? No, that's not how it works. It's actually pretty straightforward.

Ballotpedia reports that in New York State you are required to give your employer at least two full working days' notice that you'll need accommodations to get to your voting location. Apparently, 4 consecutive hours is enough time to get to your voting booth. The time is even paid in New York.

